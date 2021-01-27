Graham Packaging unveils new website and brand identity

Packaging supplier Graham Packaging has launched a new website and corporate identity designed to reflect what it calls its commitment to “smart, sustainable packaging”.

“I am thrilled to be part of this pivotal moment for Graham Packaging as we launch into a new era of inspired, one-of-a-kind packaging that poses minimal impact to the planet,” said Mike King, CEO of the Lancaster, Pa.-based company. “Our new branding and website reflect the drive and enthusiasm we all have to position ourselves as a leader and innovator of sustainable packaging solutions.”

Graham Packaging is a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation pledge, which aims to create a circular economy. The company’s sustainable packaging solutions include lightweighting through an extrusion blow molding process, rescovering ocean-bound plastics, and creating opaque resins that can be detected through recycling streams.

“Since the conversion of a metal oil can into safer, cleaner and lighter plastic packaging, Graham Packaging has consistently pushed the boundaries to deliver creative solutions that support global sustainability goals,” added King. “Our best days are ahead, knowing we have the people and technology in place to create sustainable solutions that care for future generations.”

To visit the new Graham Packaging website, go to https://www.grahampackaging.com/web.

Graham Packaging produces more than 16 billion containers annually across nearly 70 plants in North America, Asia, Europe and South America. The company was founded in 1970 and acquired in 2011 by Reynolds Group Holdings.