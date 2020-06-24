Germany bans single-use plastic straws, food containers

June 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move designed to bring it in line with a European Union directive, Germany is banning the sale of single-use plastic straws and food containers.

The German Cabinet agreed on June 24 to end the sale of plastics including single-use cutlery, plates, stirring sticks, and balloon holders, as well as polystyrene cups and boxes by July 3, 2021.

In a statement, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the move was part of an effort to move away from “throw-away culture.” Up to 20 per cent of garbage collected in parks and other public places consists of single-use plastic, mainly polystyrene containers, the statement noted.

Germany’s announcement coincides with a broader European Union directive to limit waste across all of its member nations.

Last year, Canada announced a similar goal to ban single-use plastic by 2021.