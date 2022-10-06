French blow molder iPackChem expands into North America with TPG Plastics acquisition

In a move that expands its product offerings in North America, France-based blow molder iPackChem Group is acquiring a majority stake in TPG Plastics LLC, which is also a blow molder.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Murray, Kentucky, TPG molds portable fuel containers and other engineered blow molded products.

In an Oct. 5 news release, officials with iPackChem said they plan to make “significant near-term investments” to bring its in-mold fluorination technology to North America and add “meaningful incremental capacity” at TPG to support expansion.

“This transaction is an important step for iPackChem to deliver on our promise to serve our international customers from a truly global manufacturing footprint,” CEO J.P. Morvan said in the release. “We plan to supply the North American crop protection market as of the 2023-2024 season, while continuing to expand TPG’s existing customer base.”

iPackChem is headquartered in Paris, and currently has facilities across Europe, the UK, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. It makes containers, bottles, and jerrycans for crop protection and other market segments including pharmaceutical, animal health, laboratory, and flavours and fragrances.