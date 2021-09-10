Four U.S. packaging distributors unite to form new holding company

A group of U.S.-based packaging suppliers all owned by private equity firm Kelso & Co. have united to form a new holding company called the Novvia Group.

The companies – Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur and Container Supply – will serve as a new national stocking distributor for both domestic and international customers.

The Novvia Group name comes from two Latin words, “novus” meaning new and “via” meaning way, the company said in a Sept. 9 news release. “We remain firmly committed to continued investment in support of Novvia’s growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions, in order to further expand the company’s national presence and product offerings across a wide range of end markets,” Kelso officials said in the statement.

Novvia Group will be led by its new CEO Sarah Macdonald, who is also the president of C.L. Smith.

“While Novvia Group provides an appropriate level of corporate identity, our individual company names will remain and, indeed, be championed to leverage the local and personalized service that has led to deep and lasting customer loyalty over many decades,” Smith said.