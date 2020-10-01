Four beverage commercialization specialists form turnkey project management firm

A new collaboration between four global beverage commercialization companies has been launched to help brand owners bring their beverages to market faster by offering a turnkey project management solution.

Called “IncuBev”, the partnership involves packaging microfactory Haney, packaging development supplier PTI, nutrition solutions provider Symrise, and Califormulations, a provider of beverage formulas and small-scale production for commercialization trials.

“All four companies have experienced the challenges beverage brands encounter when trying to successfully navigate the choppy go-to-market waters,” the group said in a joint statement. “Not having the resources of larger brand owners, those entrepreneurs frequently don’t know where to go for answers or may not even know what questions to ask. By harnessing the critical functions of beverage formulation, package design, contract manufacturing and logistics under one alliance, the IncuBev family of companies hopes to remove those pain points and guide brand owners to successful brand introductions.”

According to Paul Graham, president, Symrise Flavors NA, “What differentiates IncuBev is that collectively, we are a single source that provides the flavor, the packaging, the printing and the filling,” said Symrise president Paul Graham. “The result is a true end-to-end beverage development ecosystem, from innovation to commercialization.”

