Fortis Solutions buys labels and flexible packaging supplier Kala Packaging

Orem, Utah-based packaging supplier Kala Packaging LLC has been acquired by flexographic, offset, and digital printing provider Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a portfolio company of Main Post Partners, for an undisclosed amount.

Kala was founded in 2002 by president and CEO Maui Chai, and supplies pressure sensitive labels and flexible packaging solutions for the food and beverage, health and beauty, and nutraceutical end-markets.

“With its fleet of digital presses and top tier flexographic printing technology, Maui Chai and the Kala team have established a national presence in the quick turn labels and flexible packaging markets,” Fortis president and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said in a news release. “We are fortunate to join forces with such an outstanding team and are excited to further the value-added offerings we provide.”

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., Fortis also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Tex.; Catoosa, Okla.; Ellington, Conn.; Flowery Branch, Ga.; High Point, N.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; Memphis, Tenn.; Merced, Calif.; West Chester, Ohio; and Wixom, Mich.