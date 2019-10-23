Fiji Water commits to 100 per cent recycled PET water bottles by 2025

October 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Fiji Water, said to be the No. 1 importer of premium bottled water in the U.S., is in the process of making all of its bottles from 100 per cent recycled plastic (rPET) by 2025, with 20 per cent rPET in bottles next year.

“The transition to 100 per cent rPET is the cornerstone of our comprehensive approach to sustainability,” Fiji Water president Elizabeth Stephenson said in an Oct. 16 statement. “Environmental sustainability and the preservation of nature is critical to our well-being on this planet. As one of the world’s leading source waters, we believe the best things come from nature, and are dedicated to taking steps to ensure that we are participating in the circular economy, encouraging recycling and reuse.”

Fiji Water will also introduce a new 2.5 gal packaging option for the refrigerator or counter and a 5 gal option, utilizing up to 76 per cent less plastic. The Los Angeles-based company aims to improve current bottles and packaging to further reduce the amount of plastic used across the entire line.

Working in partnership with Conservation International, Fiji Water has conserved more than 40,000 acres in one of Fiji’s largest remaining unprotected indigenous rain forests, the Sovi Basin, preventing future logging and degradation of the area. It also partnered with local community members to plant 325,000 new trees across 2,800 acres and is working with the Fijian government on efforts to develop recycling initiatives across the archipelago.

Further, the company supports recycling programs and container deposit laws around the world and is a key partner in the largest recycling program in Fiji. Overall, Fiji Water said it has invested more than US$12 billion in social and environmental philanthropy in the island nation.

Fiji Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu, Fiji islands, and is available in a variety of sizes including 330 mL, 500 mL, 700 mL, 1 L and 1.5 L.