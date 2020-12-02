Fanuc America teams up with Plus One Robotics on AI-enabled logistics solution

Automation supplier Fanuc America has partnered with Plus One Robotics, which provides artificial intelligence (AI) machine vision for robots in logistics, on a robotic logistics solution that uses AI to enable machine vision.

The new flexible fulfillment solution incorporates a Fanuc robot and Plus One’s AI-powered PickOne perception system to identify, singulate, and sort a wide range of conveyable items without the need for traditional vision training.

Powered by AI, the system can adapt to variations in product material, size and shape, as well as intermixed, random delivery. If any exceptions occur, Plus One’s “Yonder” human-in-the-loop function notifies a “Crew Chief” who can remotely manage the exception, minimizing the interruption and providing seamless sustained automatic operation. In a statement, Fanuc said that benefits include shorter pick times and better order accuracy, inventory security, higher productivity, reduced operating expenses, and improved ergonomics.

“We recently welcomed Plus One into our Authorized System Integrator network as a System Solution Advisor, and their technology is a great complement to our strength in robotics,” said Mike Cicco, Fanuc America’s president and CEO. “We’ve worked together on several successful fulfillment projects involving warehouse robots, and I’m looking forward to showcasing our combined strengths to other companies in the e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse segments.”

Fanuc America, which is a subsidiary of Fanuc Corp. of Japan, will feature this new robotic fulfillment technology in its Customer Experience Center located at the company’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Plus One is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.