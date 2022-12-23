Engineered Foam Packaging buys natural fiber-insulated packaging maker NatureKool

The deal aims to strengthen EFP's presence in the curbside recyclable packaging sector.

Protective packaging maker Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP) has purchased NatureKool Inc., said to be the world’s first natural fibre-insulated shipper.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Dec. 19 news release, EFP president John Hoeper said the acquisition “strengthens our presence in the growing field of curbside recyclable packaging.” Raleigh, N.C.-based NatureKool also expands EFP’s geographic reach and offers environmental benefits, he added.

NatureKool will be added to the EFP Temperature Solutions Group, the news release also said.

NatureKool products consist of natural fibres that are grown without the use of harsh chemicals, such as pesticides, making the products compostable and curbside recyclable, EFP said.

EFP is headquartered in Elkart, Ind., and supplies expanded polystyrene custom protective packaging and cold chain products.