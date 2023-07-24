Duravant acquires conveying equipment maker PPM Technologies

In a move that enhances its automation portfolio, material handling and automation equipment maker Duravant LLC has acquired conveying equipment supplier PPM Technologies (PPM) from Stonehenge Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Newberg, Oregon, PPM designs, engineers, and manufactures processing solutions for a wide range of end markets, including snack foods, confectionary, cereals, nutraceuticals, nuts and seeds, vegetables, meats, poultry, and seafood. Founded as a supplier of conveyors and graders, PPM has expanded its portfolio to include coating and thermal technologies for end-to-end integrated processing lines.

“PPM is an ideal complement to our existing suite of products in our food-processing and handling-equipment portfolio,” said Duravant chairman and CEO Mike Kachmer. “Our new partnership with PPM bolsters our integration-services capabilities, which are in high demand, as customers are increasingly relying on our applications and design expertise to deliver complete turnkey lines.”

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., Duravant has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.