Dunkin’ Donuts completes global transition from EPS to paper cups

May 20, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Restaurant chain Dunkin’ Donuts says that it has now transitioned all of its global outlets from polystyrene foam (EPS) cups to paper cups, meeting the timetable established by the brand two years ago.

In Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants, the foam cups have been replaced by double-walled paper cups.

The chain reports that it is also on track to fully transition to new, recyclable hot coffee cup lids in all of its U.S. restaurants by the end of this summer.

The new cups are made with paperboard certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Standard and are currently used to serve all Dunkin’ hot beverages.

In a May 11 statement, the company noted that while a limited number of restaurants may still have foam cups in their inventory, its distribution centres are no longer offering foam cups, making only the new, double-walled paper cups available to Dunkin’ U.S. franchisees for use in their restaurants.

Dunkin’ also says it is on track to be fully transitioned to recyclable cup lids in its U.S. restaurants by the end of this summer. “The new lids are made of #5 polypropylene that can be recycled in cities and towns that offer #5 recycling,” the company said. “This transition, along with the move to the double-walled paper cups, will remove a collective 19 million pounds of polystyrene from the waste stream annually.”