Davis-Standard buys thermoforming equipment maker TSL

November 28, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has acquired Thermoforming Systems LLC (TSL), a manufacturer of thermoforming equipment for the North American food packaging industry.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“TSL is the market leader in thermoforming equipment technology for high volume packaging and we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to Davis-Standard today,” said Jim Murphy, president and CEO Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard President and CEO.

Yakima, Wash.-based TSL will continue to operate as a standalone company, Murphy added.

The acquisition is the second big purchase for Davis-Standard this year. In June, the company bought Brampton Engineering, a Brampton, Ont.-based maker of blown film technology.

Davis-Standard designs, develops, and distributes extrusion and converting technology. The company employs more than 1,300 workers, and has manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Canada, and the UK.