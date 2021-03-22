Date and hall change announced for Process Expo

Process Expo, North America’s largest trade show showcasing all aspects of the food and beverage processing and packaging, has announced new dates and halls for the 2021 event. Originally slated for Oct. 12 – 15 in Lakeside Center, Levels 1 and 2, of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, the show will now be moving this edition to the South Hall of McCormick Place, Nov. 2 – 5.

“McCormick’s South Hall has always been the preferred location for Process Expo as it is much larger than the other halls and its modern facilities better highlight our exhibits and popular show floor activities,” said Matt Malott, chairman of the board the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and president/CEO of Multivac Inc. “We have hosted numerous shows in this hall and the change in dates only helps move us closer to the original date pattern of the show.”

According to show organizer Messe Frankfurt Inc., the larger South Hall allows for the show to be held in a single location, in comparison to Lakeside Center which was split over two levels, with the lower level presenting notable operational challenges.

The 2021 edition of Process Expo is preparing to be one of the first face-to-face events in this industry following the pandemic, bringing together thousands of food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, industry leaders, and academia.

Additional information on general show details, registration, and other networking opportunities are available at www.myProcessExpo.com