Coveris appoints Jakob Mosser as new CEO

January 13, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic packaging supplier Coveris Holdings SA has a new CEO.

The Chicago-based company has named Jakob A. Mosser to the position. He takes over the CEO responsibilities from interim CEO Dimitri Panayotopoulos, who will continue to serve the company as chairman.

The appointment came nearly a year after former Coveris CEO Gary Masse announced his decision to step down in January 2017.

Mosser was selected for the role in December 2017, but officially assumed the position on Jan. 8.

In his 30-year career, Mosser has held a number of senior leadership roles in the packaging industry, ranging from general manager to CEO, in both Europe and North America. In 2006, he restructured Unterland, resulting in a sale of the business to Mondi. After serving as CEO for the consumer flexibles division of Mondi for a few years, he founded Schur Flexibles and grew the company into a Europe Top 7 flexible packaging business with focus in the primary food, selected pharmaceuticals and tobacco markets. In 2016 Schur Flexibles was sold successfully to the private equity fund Lindsay Goldberg and Mosser continued as the CEO of the company prior to joining Coveris.