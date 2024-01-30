Container Services buys Apex Plastics, forms new blow molding platform

The deal combines the two U.S. rigid packaging suppliers into a new entity called FirmaPak.

A new blow molding platform has been created, as rigid packaging molder Container Services Inc. (CSI) has acquired Apex Plastics and has combined the two firms into FirmaPak.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

CSI is probably best known for its signature honey bear bottle, and has plants in Hillsboro, Kan., and New Castle, Pa., while Apex previously operated as a division of PCE Inc., with a plant in Brookfield, Mo.

Apex is an ISO 9001:2015 certified plastics blow molder, specializing in custom single-stage PET and extruded HDPE plastic containers for use in the food and beverage, household products, and automotive industries, among others.

While each company will continue to operate under its own name, they will do so as part of the FirmaPak platform, CSI officials said in a Jan. 29 news release.

Packaging veteran Rob Goldberg will serve as CEO of the new FirmaPak unit. He most recently served as an executive vice president with Berlin Packaging.

Apex president Damon Neff, who has been with the firm for more than 20 years, will retain that position with FirmaPak.

“FirmaPak brings together local manufacturers like CSI and Apex, with complementary capabilities and product offerings that can serve different end-markets and geographies,” Goldberg said. “Our goal is to provide our customers with all the benefits that come with size and scale while preserving the personal touch that smaller companies can offer their customers.”