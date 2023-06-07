Constantia Flexibles completes acquisition of Drukpol Flexo

Constantia Flexibles has completed its acquisition of Poland-based packaging supplier Drukpol Flexo, an acquisition that grows its European flexo printing platform.

The deal was first announced in March 2023, and the financial terms have not been disclosed.

“With the completion of this acquisition, we are excited to welcome Drukpol Flexo into the Constantia Flexibles family,” Constantia CEO Pim Vervaat said in a June 7 news release. “The addition of Drukpol Flexo’s expertise and advanced technologies further strengthens our position as a global leader in flexible packaging. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to better serve our customers with a wider range of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.”

Founded in 1992, Drukpol has about 185 employees and is described by Constantia officials as a “well-established player” in the Polish flexible packaging market with strong capabilities in flexo printing, extrusion lamination, and vertical integration. Drukpol mainly serves domestic food and HPC markets for local and international customers. It brings two additional sites close to Poland’s capital, Warsaw.

Constantia, said to be the third largest producer of flexible packaging worldwide, is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.