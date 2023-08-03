Constantia Flexibles bought by One Rock Capital Partners

Said to be the world’s third-largest flexible packaging maker, Constantia is headquartered in Vienna, with some 7,650 employees at 30 sites in 16 countries.

Global packaging supplier Constantia Flexibles is being acquired by New York-based investment firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC from Wendel Group of Paris.

“In recent years under Wendel’s ownership, Constantia Flexibles transformed its business performance, developed an innovative pipeline of more sustainable products and completed multiple acquisitions,” CEO Pim Vervaat said in a July 31 statement. “With diverse geographic and end market presence, the company is well-positioned to continue expanding its suite of packaging solutions amidst regulatory developments and a changing climate.”

Wendal Group had acquired Constantia in 2015. Under Wendel’s ownership, Constantia had made 11 acquisitions in 10 countries.

Said to be the world’s third-largest flexible packaging maker, Constantia is headquartered in Vienna, with some 7,650 employees at 30 sites in 16 countries.

Advertisement

The closing of the transaction should take place during the second half of 2023.