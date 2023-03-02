Constantia Flexibles acquiring flexible packager Drukpol Flexo

In a move that grows its European flexo printing platform, Constantia Flexibles, said to be the third largest producer of flexible packaging worldwide, has signed an agreement to acquire Polish flexible packager Drukpol Flexo for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1992, Drukpol has about 185 employees and is described by Constantia officials as a “well-established player” in the Polish flexible packaging market with strong capabilities in flexo printing, extrusion lamination, and vertical integration. Drukpol mainly serves domestic food and HPC markets for local and international customers. It brings two additional sites close to Poland’s capital, Warsaw. “Therefore, it’s highly complementary to [our] existing sites Constantia Teich Poland in Rogowiec and Constantia ColorCap in Jejkowice,” Constantia officials said in a March 2 news release.

“By becoming part of Constantia Flexibles, Drukpol Flexo has the possibility to continue its growth and enhance its offering with the more sustainable product portfolio of Constantia Flexibles,” the release added.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Constantia is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.