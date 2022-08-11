Constantia Flexibles acquires FFP Packaging Solutions

The acquisition gives Constantia its first consumer plant in the UK.

In a move that gives it its first consumer plant in the UK, Austria-based flexible packaging supplier Constantia Flexibles is buying FFP Packaging Solutions, a flexible packaging producer headquartered in Northampton, England.

“The acquisition aligns well with our Vision 2025 growth strategy of investing in competitive businesses with potential for future growth,” Constantia Flexibles CEO Pim Vervaat said in an Aug. 1 news release. “FFP… joining the Constantia Flexibles Group will expand our overall market position. Its significant experience and credibility allow for strong relationships across the UK food industry. We will be working with the existing management team to continue driving the revolution of sustainable flexible packaging in the UK and beyond.”

Founded in 1967, FFP supplies sustainable flow wraps, lidding films, and pre-made pouches. The news release said that FFP works with major food brands and UK retailers. The company has over 100 employees.