Conductive Containers buys optics packager Crestline Plastics

Crestline supplies packaging and material handling solutions for precision glass, lenses, laser optics, image capture devices, and other delicate components.

Packaging supplier Conductive Containers Inc. (CCI) is acquiring thermoformed packaging molder Crestline Plastics Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., Crestline designs and manufactures standard and custom thermoformed packaging for optical components and other precision electronics.

In a Nov. 29 news release, CCI officials said that Crestline’s current owner and operator Derek Hermann will continue with CCI as the general manager, Crestline Division, and all Crestline employees will remain with CCI.

“Crestline has unique capabilities with its plastic enclosures and optic lens inserts that complement our CCI box, tray and tote solutions incredibly well,” Brad Ahlm, CEO of CCI, said in the release. “There is very little overlap in our customer lists, and Crestline further steps up our production capacity. We are excited to now have a hub in the southwest to better serve key accounts in Southern California and Mexico.”

Based in Maple Grove, Minn., CCI makes static control packaging for electronics, optics and high-value components.