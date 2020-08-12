Comexi Group to open technology centre in Miami

Spain-based flexible packaging supplier Comexi Group Industries SA, a Spanish maker of packaging machinery, has announced plans for a new technology centre at its U.S. headquarters in Miami.

The 15,000-square-foot facility – called CTec – is scheduled for completion in November, Comexi officials said in a statement, noting that the new sales and service offices are already completed.

Miami is the company’s third technology centre location worldwide.

The centre will offer training in flexo, laminating, slitting, equipment maintenance, colour management, and prepress processes, the statement said, and will also allow customers to test and trial materials using onsite machinery.

When completed, the CTec will have a fully operational SL2 solventless laminator, an S2 DT wide-web slitter, and an F2 MP hybrid flexographic press. “The Comexi SL laminator is designed for all types of solvent-free laminates, making this machine a perfect sustainable solution,” the statement said. “The Comexi S2 DT slitter features a double turret rewinding system providing excellent quality and productivity. Comexi’s F2 MP 60” is a highly versatile 10-colour flexo press designed for a wide range of quality print production.”

“The new headquarters and CTec in Miami is a significant investment by Comexi to offer our customers in the Americas better and more extensive services in terms of training, quality, processes, R&D systems and online ordering,” Olof Buelens, Comexi vice president and director of North American operations, said in the statement. “Establishing an expanded parts inventory here also helps guarantee better and faster distribution of spare parts to customers in the U.S. and Canada.”