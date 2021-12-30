Comar expands packaging solutions portfolio with Omega Packaging acquisition

Medical device maker and specialty packaging supplier Comar has bought Omega Packaging, a manufacturer of injection and blow molded products serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and skin care markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Dec. 28 news release, Voorhees, N.J.-based Comar said that Omega’s line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities advance its strategy of serving healthcare customers.

Founded in 2012, Omega is headquartered in La Mirada, Calif., and molds an array of packaging products, including CR and continuous thread (CT) closures and single, thick, and double-wall jars.

The combined company will have eleven manufacturing facilities and more than 1,100 employees across the U.S., Comar officials said.

“Pairing Omega’s successful product portfolio with [our] geographically diverse network will enable us to serve our customers in the healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets in new and exciting ways,” said Scott Conklin, Comar’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Prior to the acquisition, Comar had nine manufacturing and distribution locations in the U.S., and uses injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding.