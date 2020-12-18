Coca-Cola Canada Bottling announces expanded operations in Ontario and Quebec

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd. has announced plans to spend more than $35 million in an expansion plan that will allow it to move production of several products from the U.S. to Ontario and Quebec.

In a Dec. 18 statement, company officials said the new investment of $12.8 million in the Coke Canada Bottling Brampton facility in Brampton, Ont., will be used to convert existing line manufacturing capabilities to meet the need for more product innovation for consumers. This project will create nine new jobs in Brampton on top of the current 1,300 and is expected to be operational this summer.

The company is also putting $17 million into its Weston plant in Toronto to install new equipment in response to growing demand for many of the carbonated beverages the company makes. The investment will improve the efficiency of the facility offering stability for its local operations where the company employs 185 people.

Currently some of these products are produced in the U.S.

And in Quebec, the company will invest $5.5 million at its facility in the Montreal suburb of Lachine.

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with more than 5,500 employees throughout Canada. It operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities.