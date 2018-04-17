CCC buys large bottle maker PolyCycle Solutions

April 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to expand its presence in the large water bottle market, rigid plastic packaging supplier Consolidated Container Co. (CCC) has acquired PolyCycle Solutions.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Newnan, Georgia, PolyCycle manufactures large format water containers in various sizes and materials ranging from two to five gallons. In addition to its facility in Newnan, it operates a manufacturing plant in Irwindale, Calif. and a warehouse in Dallas.

“This acquisition strengthens our large format water production capabilities, so that we can better provide our customers with innovation solutions, an expanded PET product offering, and a more seamless customer experience,” Mark Shafer, CCC beverage group senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “PolyCycle’s products complement CCC’s product lines, and augments our North American footprint.”

Atlanta-based CCC specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. CCC also operates Envision Plastics, a post-consumer resin business. CCC operates 57 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and has 2,300 employees.