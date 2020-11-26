Packaging supplier Cascades to close its Laval, Quebec plant

Citing in part the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the marketplace, Quebec-based packaging supplier Cascades Inc. has announced that its Laval plant, which specializes in the manufacture of napkins for the away-from-home market, will be closing on June 30, 2021.

In a Nov. 25 statement, officials with Cascade said the Laval plant, which has an annual converting capacity of 1.4 million cases, will move its production volume to other Cascades plants and filled by additional capacity. The plant currently employs 54 workers, and Cascades plans to offer to relocate as many employees as possible to its many other business units in Quebec.

“COVID-19 has severely impacted the number of visitors to restaurants, hotels and public buildings, markets served by the Laval plant,” said Jean-David Tardif, president and chief operating officer of Cascades Tissue Group. “This situation, combined with high logistics costs, prompted us to move production to other sites in order to optimize our operations, reduce our costs and create synergies. It is important to note that this decision will in no way affect product quality or the level of service we provide to our customers, or Cascades’ ability to meet demand for our products.”

Founded in 1964, Cascades, which is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Que., also operates a flexible plastic packaging division.