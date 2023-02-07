Cascades invests $9 million in packaging facility

The Canada-based firm has purchased a new printing press at its Piscataway, New Jersey, packaging converting facility.

Canada-based packaging supplier Cascades has purchased a new printing press at its Piscataway, N.J., packaging converting facility.

“The purchase of an EVOL press, one of the fastest technologies in the world, will allow us to continue our growth in the Northeast and increase our ability to serve our current and future customers,” Cascades president and CEO Mario Plourde said in a Feb. 6 news release. “This US$9 million investment is part of our 2022-2024 strategic plan and is aimed at increasing our integration rate by adding additional converting capacity”.

The Piscataway plant, started in 2018, currently serves the distribution and food processing markets. It is one of the newest and most modern in Cascades’ asset base. The purchase of this new press, the plant’s sixth, will increase production capacity by 17 per cent, or the equivalent of 480 million square feet. The installation of the press will be completed by the end of April, 2023.

The Piscataway plant currently employs over 175 people. This investment will require the hiring of 20 additional people in positions like general helpers, assistant operators, operators and shippers.