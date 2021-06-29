Canadian packaging specialist Cannasupplies bought by Berlin Packaging

Chicago-based packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Cannasupplies, said to be one of Canada’s largest suppliers of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a June 28 news release, Berlin Packaging said the transaction expands its product offering for cannabis packaging and adds significant expertise in the Canadian cannabis end-market.

Formerly a division of PharmaSystems Inc., a leading supplier of hospital and pharmacy supplies, Markham, Ont.-based Cannasupplies has been supplying cannabis packaging since 2014. The firm provides packaging “for all categories of cannabis products and [has] a deep understanding of the Canadian regulatory framework,” Berlin Packaging said.

Advertisment

Cannasupplies will operate as a division of Consolidated Bottle Corp., the Canadian packaging supplier Berlin Packaging acquired in November 2020. Consolidated Bottle provides packaging solutions across multiple end-markets, including personal care, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and industrial, in addition to cannabis.

“Acquiring Cannasupplies positions Berlin Packaging to capitalize on the incredible opportunities in this rapidly growing industry, not only in Canada, but across the United States, as more states permit medical and recreational cannabis use,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and president of Berlin Packaging. “Cannasupplies shares our entrepreneurial mindset, our drive for constant growth, and our commitment to compliant packaging solutions for our valued customers.”

“Cannasupplies has experienced meteoric growth, and our partnership with Berlin Packaging and Consolidated Bottle will accelerate this trajectory as we expand our cannabis packaging footprint across North America,” said Cannasupplies president Mark Finkelstein.

Following the acquisition, the company will be known as Cannasupplies, a division of Consolidated Bottle Corp. All Cannasupplies employees and locations will be retained.