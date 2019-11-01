Canada’s Jet Label & Packaging bought by U.S. label maker ProMach

November 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its labelling and coding capabilities in Canada, U.S.-based label maker ProMach has acquired Jet Label & Packaging, a label and printed tape supplier headquartered in Edmonton, Alta.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Jet Label was founded in 1998, and manufactures labels and printed tape for a range of industries, including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, forestry, transportation, grocery stores, and mass-market retailers. Jet Label also manufactures labels for industrial applications, producing water- and weatherproof labels for harsh environments. Jet Label provides sales, service and support from seven offices throughout Western Canada, from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

“We’re pleased to welcome the outstanding Jet Label team to ProMach,” Mark Anderson, ProMach’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “With the addition of Jet, ProMach continues our label converting expansion that began over a decade ago with the vision of providing our North American customers with a labelling and coding partner that could serve all their needs – including labels, machinery, sales, service and support – that is close to wherever they are. Bringing Jet into the ProMach family helps us fill in a significant piece of this vision with their strong operational base and well-earned reputation for providing solutions across all of Western Canada.”

Headquartered in Covington, Ky., has six existing label converting facilities throughout North America, with locations in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Ontario that provide flexographic labels, blank and shell labels, digital labels, synthetic labels, and more.. The addition of Alberta-based Jet Label now adds a seventh converting facility as well as additional sales and service offices so customer needs can be met by a local team of labelling and coding personnel.

Darrell Friesen, president & CEO of Jet Label, along with Rod Froment, vice president & COO of the company, will continue leading the Jet Label team, which numbers approximately 80 employees across its multiple locations. Also joining ProMach is Jet Label’s sister company, Jet Marking Systems, a provider of label applicators, industrial printers, tracking and traceability solutions, as well as other ancillary equipment, led by Dan Stickney, general manager of Jet Marking Systems.