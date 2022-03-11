C-P Flexible Packaging buys Bass Flexible Packaging

In a move that expands its product offerings into the confectionary and health and beauty markets, C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P) has acquired Bass Flexible Packaging Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Located in Lakeville, Minn., Bass produces a variety of stand-up pouches, premade bags and shrink sleeves. Bass adds short run and short lead-time capabilities to C-P Flexible Packaging, C-P officials said in a March 4 news release.

York, Pa.-based C-P’s North American footprint now consists of 11 locations with over 1,000 employees.

“The acquisition of Bass adds to our already substantial position in the flexible packaging industry,” said Roberto Buaron, chairman of private equity firm First Atlantic Capital, which owns C-P. “Our goal from the beginning was to create a diverse manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging products used in a variety of markets throughout North America. With Bass and the other acquisitions completed in the past year we are successfully achieving that goal.”