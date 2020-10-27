Burger King partners with TerraCycle to test reusable packaging

Fast food giant Burger King is working with recycler TerraCycle’s zero-waste delivery system – called “Loop” – to test a new reusable packaging model in an effort to reduce waste.

“As part of our Restaurant Brands for Good plan, we’re investing in the development of sustainable packaging solutions that will help push the food service industry forward in reducing packaging waste,” said Matthew Banton, head of innovation and sustainability at Burger King Global. “The Loop system gives us the confidence in a reusable solution that meets our high safety standards, while also offering convenience for our guests on-the-go.”

Together with Loop, the trial will offer restaurant guests the option to order Burger King brand staples like the Whopper sandwich, soft drink or coffee in reusable sandwich containers or beverage cups. It will be trialled at selected restaurants in Tokyo, New York City and Portland, Oregon, in the first quarter of 2021. More cities are expected to be added in the coming months.

Participating restaurants will feature a collection system, in which guests can return the packaging to be safely cleaned through Loop and reused at Burger King restaurants. Those opting for the reusable packaging are charged a deposit at the time of purchase, and receive a refund when the packaging is returned.

“During COVID, we have seen the environmental impact of increased takeaway ordering which makes this initiative by Burger King all the more important,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle and Loop CEO. “This enables Burger King consumers to easily bring reusability into their daily lives, and whether they choose to eat-in or takeaway, they will be able to get some of their favorite food and drinks in a reusable container.”

The initiative is part of Burger King’s plastics strategy, which includes a commitment to remove single-use plastics where possible and to ensure that all packaging is packaging recyclable, biodegradable or compostable by 2025.