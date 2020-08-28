Blown film maker Loparex completes integration of Infiana Group business

Loparex LLC, a Cary, N.C.-based manufacturer of blown film and release liners, has completed the integration of specialty films producer Infiana Group GmbH.

In an Aug. 25 statement, Loparex said the integration process began in September 2019 and is focused “on maximizing synergies between the two companies, building on their existing strengths while simultaneously streamlining organizational structures and processes to better serve customer needs.”

“The successful integration of Infiana into the Loparex family completes an important stage in our journey towards becoming the release liner solutions provider of choice for customers,” Loparex CEO Simon Medley said. “We now look forward to beginning the next step in this journey as we continue to develop as an organization and grow our market-leading value offering to our customers.”

Loparex is a global manufacturer of release liners, serving the medical, industrial, tapes, graphics, hygiene, label, and composites markets. Loparex has a global presence, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.