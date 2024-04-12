Berry Global expands tooling capabilities with F&S Tool acquisition

F&S Tool will become part of Berry Global Tooling Services, Berry's network of tooling manufacturing sites around the world.

In a move designed to expand its tooling capabilities, packaging maker Berry Global Group Inc. has acquired F&S Tool Inc. of Erie, Pa.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

F&S Tool operates a 90,000-square-foot facility with 11 issued/pending patents and 105 employees.

In an April 9 news release, Berry officials said the deal will also provide it with proprietary technologies in the closures and bottles space, specifically high-end growth markets.

“The integration of F&S Tool’s talented teams and market-leading innovation capabilities combined with Berry’s global operations reinforces the company’s commitment to providing customers across the globe with access to its industry-leading range of products in core markets while offering the benefits of local service and speed,” said Berry CEO Kevin Kwilinski. “We are excited to welcome the legacy F&S Tool team to Berry and begin sharing best practices from the two companies.”

F&S Tool will become part of Berry Global Tooling Services, the company’s network of tooling manufacturing sites around the world.