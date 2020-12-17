Berlin Packaging expands in Europe with two acquisitions

In a move that expands its footprint in several key end markets, packaging manufacturer and distributor Berlin Packaging has acquired two of Europe’s leading packaging suppliers.

“Repli, based in Barcelona, Spain, and Pentapackaging, based in Bergamo, Italy, will significantly expand [our] product portfolio for…industrial and specialty chemicals, food and beverage, household care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals,” officials with Chicago-based Berlin Packaging said in a Dec. 16 statement. “Repli and Pentapackaging also bring over 9,000 square meters of additional warehouse space in Spain and Italy.”

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

The acquisitions are Berlin Packaging’s eighth and ninth such purchases in Europe since 2016.

“The additions of Repli and Pentapackaging strengthen our offering in southern Europe, enabling us to better support customers of all sizes across all verticals,” said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe.

“Repli and Pentapackaging have grown consistently over the past six years. We are excited about our future with Berlin Packaging,” said Marc Bartomeus, CEO of Repli and Fabrizio Mondolfo, managing director of Pentapackaging. “We are confident that all our customers and suppliers will benefit from this combination.”