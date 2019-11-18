Berlin Packaging announces departure of CEO Andrew Berlin

November 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Andrew Berlin, the chairman, director, and CEO of Chicago-based packaging supplier Berlin Packaging, has stepped down from his positions.

In a Nov. 18 statement, the company said that John Zimmerman will serve as interim CEO until the Berlin Packaging board appoints a permanent successor.

Berlin Packaging has also appointed Michael Grebe as its new executive chairman.

“The company remains on a solid upward trajectory and is poised to deliver on its financial objectives for the year,” Grebe said. “John knows the company well, having served as its interim chief financial officer in 2016 and as a member of the company’s board since 2017. He and I will work closely with the company’s talented leadership team as the board proceeds with an orderly search for a new chief executive.”

The statement said that Berlin’s departure “is not due to any disagreement with the company regarding its financial reporting, financial policies or financial practices.” Berlin will be available in an advisory capacity, as needed, through year end, for transition purposes, the company added.

Andrew Berlin and his father, Melvin Berlin, purchased the business in January 1988 at which time the company had sales of US$70 million; last year, Berlin Packaging reported sales of US$1.4 billion.

Berlin Packaging is a full-service supplier of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures.