Berlin Packaging acquires Premi S.p.A.

Berlin Packaging has acquired Premi S.p.A., an Italy-based packaging supplier that specializes in products for the beauty and cosmetic industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Milan, with over 150 employees throughout Europe, the United States, and Asia, Premi supplies a wide range of packaging products and services to leading cosmetic companies.

“In addition to its design and innovation capabilities, Premi also boasts a variety of other value-added services that allow it to deliver turnkey solutions for its customers, including formulation services, compatibility and stability testing, sustainability solutions, branding services, digital marketing, and more,” Berlin Packaging officials said in a Jan. 12 news release. “Premi also offers customizable packaging solutions with no minimum order requirements through its online store, Stocksmetic.”

“This is a key acquisition for Berlin Packaging,” said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA. “Premi is a market leader in the beauty packaging industry with incredible know-how for the design and production processes.”

Premi is the 19th acquisition by Chicago-based Berlin Packaging in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) since 2016.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained, the news release said.