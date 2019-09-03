Berlin Packaging acquires Netherlands-based Vincap and Adolfse Packaging

September 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that expands its reach in Northern Europe, U.S.-based rigid plastic packaging supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Vincap B.V. & Adolfse Packaging B.V. – jointly known as Vincap & Adolfse – a food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging maker headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Sept. 3 statement, Chicago-based Berlin Packaging described Vincap & Adolfse as a “significant supplier of plastic, cork, and metal closures and plastic packaging”, and also said that the company will be integrated into its Bruni Glass division. Berlin Packaging operates in Europe through the Bruni Glass division, which is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and also through its Bruni Erben division, headquartered in Hadleigh, England.

“Vincap & Adolfse brings extensive experience in food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging and well-established, customer-thrilling operations in Northern Europe,” the statement said.