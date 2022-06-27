Berlin Packaging acquires Andler Packaging Group

In a move that expands its footprint in the New England region of the U.S., Berlin Packaging – which has Canadian operations headquartered in Montreal – has acquired Andler Packaging Group, a value-added distributor of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Everett, Mass., Andler has multiple locations across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida, and serves a variety of markets, including the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company also offers value-added services, including proprietary custom tools, printing and labeling capabilities, and repacking and sterilization services.

“This combination [of companies] will enhance our industry-leading capabilities and bring even more thrill to our customers along the Atlantic Coast,” said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Berlin Packaging, not only as a competitor but also as a customer and supplier,” said Sam Andler, managing director of Andler Packaging Group. “Berlin Packaging’s values and dedication to customer thrill make this an excellent partnership. I look forward to continued growth for our company and our employees.”

Andler is the second acquisition that Chicago-based Berlin Packaging has completed in North America in 2022 and fourth acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.