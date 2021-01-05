Canadian Plastics

Avery Dennison acquires overlaminate supplier Acpo Ltd.

The deal includes the majority of Acpo's assets, including coating, finishing and distribution operations at its Oak Harbor, Ohio, headquarters, as well as three finishing and distribution sites in the U.S.

Packaging technology supplier Avery Dennison has acquired the business of Ohio-based Acpo Ltd., a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive overlaminate products for the label and flexible packaging markets, for US$87 million.

The deal includes the majority of Acpo’s assets, including coating, finishing and distribution operations at its Oak Harbor, Ohio, headquarters, as well as three finishing and distribution sites in Atlanta, Ga.; Oak Creek, Wis.; and Vancouver, Wash.

Acpo has approximately 170 employees, and they will transition to the Avery Dennison Label and Graphic Materials team.

“Our acquisition of Acpo will further strengthen our leadership in core label materials segments,” Mitch Butier, Avery Dennison’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a Jan. 5 statement.

Headquartered in Glendale, Calif., Avery Dennison is a multinational manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, apparel branding labels and tags, RFID inlays, and specialty medical products.

