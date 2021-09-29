ATS Automation acquires packaging equipment maker DF S.r.l

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DF S.r.l, a specialized manufacturer of pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment and systems headquartered in Italy.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In a Sept. 27 news release, ATS officials said that DF will join ATS’ Comecer business, a manufacturer of aseptic production and packaging equipment for the radiopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

“The addition of DF provides Comecer with a complementary portfolio of products allowing us to enhance our value proposition to customers, particularly in the aseptic fill-finish manufacturing area,” said Simone Volpi, president of Comecer. “We also see opportunities for joint product development and cross-selling across the Comecer and DF portfolios which will help drive future growth for our businesses”.

Founded in 1987, DF is a supplier of specialized production equipment and systems primarily catering to the pharmaceutical market, with a growing presence in other markets including food. The company’s offerings include washing, sterilizing, and packaging and control solutions that meet stringent industry requirements. DF employs 26 employees at its two Italian locations.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.