Anchor Packaging acquires thermoformer Panoramic

Rigid food packaging solutions provider Anchor Packaging has acquired Wisconsin-based Panoramic Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Janesville, Panoramic manufacturers thermoformed products used in fresh food applications, including bakery, produce, and confectionery. The company focuses on the U.S. and Canada, and provides a range of in-stock “stock line” package solutions, in addition to full-service custom package design and engineering expert services.

In a statement, Anchor said the acquisition will allow it to better serve the combined base of customers, as well as deliver comprehensive offerings to the North American customers in the food industry.

“This acquisition is strategically important to us for two reasons: It will significantly broaden our offering to attract bakery, produce, deli, and confectionery customers,” Anchor president and CEO Jeff Wolff said. “Also, it expands our capabilities and speed to market across any size customer or project to support the growing needs of our customers.”

Anchor is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and provides Crisp Food Technologies containers for fried foods, Safe Pinch tamper-evident containers and affordable packages for restaurant takeout and supermarket prepared ready-to-heat meals.