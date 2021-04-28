Amcor makes leadership appointments in the Americas

Global packaging supplier Amcor has made two appointments to key posts in the Americas.

The company has named Dan Murphy as vice president of its North America operations, and Rodrigo Lecot as vice president and general manager of Latin America.

Murphy previously spent several years with Howmet Aerospace, a global supplier of aircraft engine and structural components, and prior to that served in the U.S. Navy and in the office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Lecot joined Amcor in 2016 as regional vice president in Latin America leading sales, marketing, R&D, and sustainability. “Under his commercial leadership, Amcor has assisted global and local customers to support market demands, develop new products, and advance sustainability agendas,” Amcor officials said in an April 28 news release. “[He] also expanded the region’s use of technologies including one-step manufacturing, aseptic filling, and EBM.”

A manufacturer of packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products, Amcor has operations in more than 220 locations in 40-plus countries.