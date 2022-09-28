Amcor increases its investment in ePac Flexible Packaging

Flexible and rigid packaging supplier Amcor Ltd. has announced a further strategic investment of up to US$45 million in ePac Flexible Packaging, a supplier of short run length digitally-based flexible packaging.

The investment will increase Amcor’s minority shareholding in ePac Holdings LLC, and follows Amcor’s initial investment of between approximately US$10 to US$15 million in ePac in April 2021. That first investment included obtaining a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC.

“This additional investment reflects our confidence in ePac’s entrepreneurial team and their proven ability to rapidly scale in the high growth, often higher value short run segment,” Ian Wilson, Amcor’s executive vice president of strategy and development, said in a Sept. 14 news release. “Since our initial investment last year, we have been deeply impressed with ePac’s focused and innovative business model centered around deploying a very high level of digitalization and customization. ePac’s proven digital technologies enable the delivery of exceptional service levels and significantly reduced lead times. These specializations are designed to meet the unique speed to market and service needs of locally based small to medium customers, skill sets that are highly transferable to areas of Amcor’s core business.”

Founded in 2016, ePac has an annual revenue that has grown more than 600 per cent over the past three years to a run rate of more than US$200 million. ePac operates 25 sites globally.