Amcor announces CEO transition

Ron Delia is leaving as both CEO and a board member on April 15 for health reasons.

The CEO of packaging maker Amcor plc is retiring within the month due to health reasons.

In a March 19 news release, Amcor officials announced that Ron Delia will leave as both CEO and a board member on April 15.

Amcor’s board has appointed Peter Konieczny, the company’s current chief commercial officer and a long-standing member of its global management team, as interim CEO; and Delia will provide advice until Sept. 30 as part of the transition.

Delia has been with Amcor for 18 years, and served as CEO for the last nine.

Advertisement

“The board is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent successor for the CEO role, which will include internal and external candidates,” the release said.

Konieczny is based in Zurich, Switzerland, and has also served as president of Amcor Flexibles, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America between 2019 and 2020; president of Amcor Flexibles Europe, Middle East & Africa between 2015 and 2019; and president of Amcor Specialty Cartons between 2010 and 2015.