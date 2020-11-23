Altium Packaging buys blow molder SFB Plastics

U.S.-based blow molder Altium Packaging LP has acquired the assets of SFB Plastics Inc., in Wichita, Kansas, a privately-held material handling and packaging manufacturer, specializing in HDPE blow molding of industrial containers.

Atlanta-based Altium is a unit of publicly traded Loews Corp.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1970 as a provider of thermoformed plastic freezer spacers, SFB Plastics company expanded into rigid packaging in 1976 and has specialized in HDPE blow molding of industrial containers for over 40 years.

Altium operates 65 packaging manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada, two recycled resin manufacturing facilities, and has approximately 3,300 employees. The company specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments.