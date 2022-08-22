Altium Packaging acquires blow molders Plastic Industries and Andersen Plastics

Blow molder Altium Packaging LLC has expanded its North American range by buying New Hampshire-based Plastic Industries and Andersen Plastics, a blow molding manufacturer located near Portland, Oregon.

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

“With these strategic acquisitions, we build upon our existing footprint of manufacturing facilities across North America and the hundreds of products we currently offer in the areas of pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments and more,” Altium officials said in a statement.

Plastic Industries is based in Nashua, N.H., and blow molds HDPE bottles for food, specialty beverage, dairy, health and wellness and household, and industrial product markets. The company operates nine facilities in the U.S., with approximately 600 workers.

Andersen Plastics, meanwhile, offers both blow molding and injection blow molding, and makes a variety of plastics bottles and containers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Altium is the former Consolidated Container Corp., having changed its name in 2020. Altium is one of North America’s largest plastic container companies and suppliers of rigid plastic packaging. The company operates a network of 60 plants in the U.S. and Canada.