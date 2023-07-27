Alpla launches new ‘Alplarecycling’ brand

The Austrian packaging supplier is consolidating all of its recycling activities under this one brand name.

In a move to boost its commitment to recycling and to its expansion plans in growth markets, Austrian plastic packaging and recycling specialist Alpla Group is consolidating all its recycling activities under a new brand: Alplarecycling.

In a July 25 news release, Alpla officials said the company has invested more than 50 million euros a year since 2021 in the global expansion of its mechanical recycling activities, including investments in new plants, and the expansion of existing facilities, joint ventures, and strategic acquisitions. Its annual installed and projected output capacity has since doubled and now reaches 350,000 tonnes of post-consumer regrind (PCR) material: 266,000 tonnes of recycled PET and 84,000 tonnes of recycled HDPE.

At Alpla, some 1,000 employees work in its recycling businesses alone. Next to producing rPET and rHDPE across its 13 plants, including four joint ventures with regional partners, the company also focuses on developing sustainable packaging solutions incorporating a high proportion of recycled materials, optimum recyclability, and low weight. Recycling plastics, the company said, cuts carbon consumption by up to 90 per cent, reduces waste, and creates value and jobs at the site. “Every year, we are producing more high-quality, affordable and sustainable packaging from used packaging,” Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner said. “With our own production, development and material optimization, we ensure quality and quantity while also strengthening regional and national recycling loops.”

“The new brand is a clear commitment to recycling and to our expansion plans in growth markets,” said Dietmar Marin, managing director of the Recycling division at Alpla.

Advertisement

Going forward, Alpla says it will intensify its activities in areas such as southern Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, Alpla will continue to work towards its goal of processing at least 25 per cent PCR material in its packaging solutions by 2025, up from 20 per cent today. By that year, these are also all to be fully recyclable.