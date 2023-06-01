Alpla expands with iTEC Packaging (Mansfield) acquisition

The deal strengthens Alpla's presence as system provider for bottles and closures in the UK market.

In a move that strengthens its position in the UK market, Austrian plastic packaging and recycling specialist Alpla Group has acquired iTEC Packaging (Mansfield) for an undisclosed amount.

“With our global know-how, with this acquisition we can increasingly offer the UK dairy industry sustainable, efficient, and innovative packaging solutions,” Alpla’s UK managing director Jens Seifried said in a June 1 news release.

With the takeover, the release said, Alpla “is also pushing the use of post-consumer recycled material” (PCR) in the closure sector and offers complete solutions with high recycling content. “In doing so, [we are] building on our pioneering work in the processing of recycled HDPE (rHDPE) in the ultra-light bottle ‘Eco-Bottle’”, the company said. “The packaging can be made of up to 40 per cent food-grade rHDPE. With further developments, the inclusion could be increased in the coming years.”

The incorporation of the former iTEC Packaging plant (Mansfield) provides further capacity and product range and at the same time secures jobs at the site, Alpla said – the staff will be taken over in their entirety.

Alpla operates at 190 packaging sites in 46 countries; and has recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Romania and Thailand.