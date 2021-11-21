Canadian Plastics

Alpla establishes new Asia-Pacific region

The new office in Singapore unifies the packaging supplier's current operations in China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

November 21, 2021


The new Asia-Pacific (APAC) head office will be located in Singapore. Photo Credit: iStock.com/TommL/Alpla Group

In a move that expands its footprint in Asia, Austrian packaging supplier and recycler Alpla Group has announced plans to open an Asia-Pacific head office in Singapore on Jan. 1, 2022.

In a Nov. 19 news release, Alpla officials said the new region is being created from a merger of the former regions of Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia. It includes current operations in China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

 “The APAC region will be managed by Roland Wallner, currently Alpla managing director of North East Asia,” the news release said. “With 2,750 employees, Alpla APAC is well situated to develop the packaging of tomorrow for the Asian market. Alongside extending the reach of Alpla’s industry-leading molding technology, a strong focus lies on the further development of circular economy activities in the region.”

“We are convinced that establishing this new regional organization is the right step to support our ambitions in the region,” Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner said. “It will especially enable us to develop market-leading products and services for our growing customer base in Asia.”

