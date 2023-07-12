Alpla, Coke launch India’s first 100 per cent rPET water bottle

The bottle is being used for the packaged drinking water brand Kinley, and is currently available in one-litre bottles.

The first-ever 100 per cent recycled PET (rPET) drink bottles in India have been launched by packaging supplier Alpla Group and Coca-Cola India.

The new rPET bottle is being used for the packaged drinking water brand Kinley, and is currently available in one-litre bottles. They are made entirely from recycled food-grade plastic, and were made possible after the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved the use of rPET in food packaging, subject to compliance with its guidelines, after a review of food safety.

“Our mission by 2025 is to produce 100 per cent recyclable packaging with 25 per cent recycled content on average, and this launch is a big step in that direction in India,” Utsav Dixit, head of sustainability at Alpla India, said in a statement.

The new bottles also support Coca-Cola’s global goal of using at least 50 per cent recycled material in all packaging by 2030. Currently, 90 per cent of the company’s packaging is recyclable and 15 per cent of PET used is recycled globally.

The new container is available in Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southern coastal region of India.