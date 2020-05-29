Alpla acquiring Spanish packaging supplier Bopla

May 29, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to increase its presence in the cosmetics, personal and household care markets, Austria-based packaging solutions provider Alpla is acquiring Spanish packaging producer Bopla S.A. as part of an asset deal.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Les Franqueses, near Barcelona, Spain, Bopla S.A. uses extrusion blow molding and injection stretch blow molding technologies. The site in Les Franqueses currently has a workforce of 50, with all the employees set to be kept on by Alpla.

“Bopla is well positioned in areas that belong to Alpla’s core lines of business,” Marc de Voogd, general manager of Alpla France and Iberia, said in a statement. “We also want to make the most of the company’s many years of experience with single-step manufacturing processes to expand our portfolio.”

Alpla already has a production plant in Les Franqueses, de Voogd added, “which will surely benefit the integration of the new site.”